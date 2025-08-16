'God made me this country's guardian': COAS Asim Munir dismisses change rumours

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir interacting with participants of 'Hilal Talks' at the Army Auditorium on May 29, 2025. — ISPR

Army chief dismisses rumours of leadership change.

Political reconciliation requires sincere apologies: COAS.

Trump’s peace efforts gain Pakistan’s early support.

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir has ruled out any change in the country’s leadership, describing circulating rumours as completely false and against both the government and the establishment.

Speaking to senior journalist Sohail Waraich in Brussels, the army chief said, "God made me this country's guardian", adding that he has no desire for any other position.

He emphasised that political reconciliation is only possible through genuine apologies from all parties involved.

In July, rumours began to circulate that President Asif Ali Zardari may be asked to step down and that the COAS would take over the top office. However, top government officials — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi — rejected such claims.

“Field Marshal Asim Munir has never expressed any desire to become the president, nor is there any such plan in the offing,” PM Shehbaz had said, while Naqvi called it a “malicious campaign” targeting President Zardari, the premier, and the army chief.

During his interaction with the senior journalist, Field Marshal Munir also highlighted Pakistan’s long-standing experience in maintaining balanced relations with China and the United States. He said: “We will not sacrifice one friend for the sake of another.”

United States-Pakistan relations have started improving since US President Donald Trump took office. He recently hosted COAS Munir for lunch at the White House, a move that unsettled India and signalled a significant diplomatic shift.

On international diplomacy, the army chief noted that US President Trump’s desire for peace is genuine, which is why Pakistan was the first to support his nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. He added that other countries are now following Pakistan’s lead in supporting the nomination.

Regarding regional security, Field Marshal Munir warned that India should not attempt to destabilise Pakistan through proxies.

The army chief praised Prime Minister Shehbaz for his dedication, including working 18-hour days during the war, and lauded the government and cabinet for demonstrating remarkable resolve during challenging times.

India has escalated its proxy war against Pakistan following its defeat in "Marka-e-Haq" — the days-long military conflict between the two nuclear neighbours — and is using Fitna-al-Khawarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan to advance its nefarious designs.

He also called on the Afghan government to halt policies that push the Taliban into Pakistan, and reaffirmed that the blood of every Pakistani is a responsibility the state must uphold.

During the Brussels event, overseas Pakistanis welcomed Field Marshal Munir as a war victor. He spent several hours meeting Pakistanis who had travelled from far and wide, despite advice that such a large gathering could cause logistical issues. The army chief insisted that the visitors’ dedication and enthusiasm could not be ignored.