Modi taking anti-Pakistan measures: Pervez Musharraf

Former president, General (retired) Pervez Musharraf has said that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is taking anti-Pakistan actions.

"The Indian PM does not want to resolve problems between the two countries, although being a bigger economy, India would have to take the first step," Musharraf said in an interview to an Indian television channel.

The former chief of army staff said that ‘anti-Muslim’ activity is on the rise in India.

“India has lost its secular credentials and become anti-Muslim,” he said.

Musharraf said that the Pakistani nation is more progressive and moderate than Indians, which is why religious parties in Pakistan have never been in a position to form a government, whereas an extremist party (Bharatiya Janata Party) is in power in India.

Discussing his views on the political situation in Pakistan, the former president said that a third political power is required in the country. He expressed his desire to visit Pakistan and hoped that the armed forces would help him in that regard.

