Print Story
X

Modi taking anti-Pakistan measures: Pervez Musharraf

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan

Related Stories

Former president, General (retired) Pervez Musharraf has said that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is taking anti-Pakistan actions.

"The Indian PM does not want to resolve problems between the two countries, although being a bigger economy, India would have to take the first step," Musharraf said in an interview to an Indian television channel.

The former chief of army staff said that ‘anti-Muslim’ activity is on the rise in India.  

“India has lost its secular credentials and become anti-Muslim,” he said. 

Musharraf said that the Pakistani nation is more progressive and moderate than Indians, which is why religious parties in Pakistan have never been in a position to form a government, whereas an extremist party (Bharatiya Janata Party) is in power in India.

Discussing his views on the political situation in Pakistan, the former president said that a third political power is required in the country. He expressed his desire to visit Pakistan and hoped that the armed forces would help him in that regard.

Read more: Musharraf wants to return if provided foolproof security

 

 

 

 

Modi taking anti-Pakistan measures: Pervez Musharraf was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 23, 2017 and was last updated on April 23, 2017. This news story is related to Geo News Pakistan, India, India Pakistan Conflicts, Indian Tv Channel, Latest Pakistan News, Narendra Modi, Pakistan, Pakistan News, Pervez Musharraf. Permanent link to the news story "Modi taking anti-Pakistan measures: Pervez Musharraf" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/139122-Modi-taking-anti-Pakistan-measures-Pervez-Musharraf.

GEO TV NETWORK