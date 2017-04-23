After Nawaz, Zardari's turn next for accountability: Imran Khan

DADU: Imran Khan on Sunday said that after Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari's turn to be held accountable for corruption.

Addressing members of the press in Dadu, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman alleged that the PM and Zardari were both corrupt.

"Zardari has stolen the nation's money, it is his turn now," Khan said. "This country is being looted since the past 25 years."

Commenting on the Supreme Court (SC) verdict on the Panama case, the PTI chief said, "The people [PML-N] distributing sweets and celebrating the verdict are fools. The SC has stated that institutions have been paralysed."

"The SC rejected the Qatari prince's letter," Khan said. Qatar's Prince Hamad Bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani had written a letter that stated that Nawaz Sharif's son Hussain Nawaz had acquired the London flats via a business settlement with the Al-Thani family. The letter was submitted to the Supreme Court in the Panama Case.

The PTI chief said that his party has started a revolutionary movement to wake up the nation. "I have arrived late in Sindh, but we will hold a large-scale rally here."

Earlier on Saturday, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb congratulated the PTI chief on the Prime Minister’s ‘victory’ in the Panama case.

“The PM and his family have been vindicated of all allegations by the Supreme Court’s decision,” Aurangzeb said.

