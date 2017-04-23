Every Pakistani is a soldier of Op Radd-ul-Fasaad: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa on Sunday said that every Pakistani is a soldier of ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

According to a tweet by Director General Inter Services Public Relations, Major General Asif Ghafoor, the COAS urged Pakistanis to clean the country from ‘fasaad’.

"Every Pakistani is soldier of 'Operation Radd ul Fasaad'. Let us clean Pakistan from Fasaad" #COAS. pic.twitter.com/722LFWO0Iz — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) April 23, 2017

In the tweet's video message, a man comes to rent a van where the owner asks him for his CNIC and license along with the money.

The man asks the business owner to simply rent him a car over cash. Once in the car, the man is seen accompanied by a suicide bomber.

The message of the video urges citizens to remain vigilant over such behaviour as it might compromise the safety of other citizens.

Pakistan on February 22 had launched a nationwide military operation 'Radd-ul-Fasaad', which included broad-spectrum security and counter-terrorism operations in Punjab, and continuation of ongoing operations across the country.

