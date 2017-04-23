Print Story
X

Four FC soldiers martyred in IED blast in Turbat

WDWeb Desk

Pakistan
Four FC soldiers martyred in IED blast in Turbat
Photo: Reuters/file

Related Stories

QUETTA: Four officials of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) were martyred and three injured when a roadside planted IED exploded on a FC Vehicle on Sunday, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The incident occurred in Gawak area in Turbat when the vehicle was on routine patrolling.

Following the explosion, the area was sealed off and a search operation was started.

On March 17, two FC officials were martyred in an attempted terrorist attack on an FC checkpost in Khyber Agency. Pakistan Army effectively responded to the aggression and killed six terrorists in retaliatory fire, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

Earlier, three Pakistan Army soldiers, including a captain, had embraced martyrdom in an IED blast near an army convoy in Balochistan’s Awaran district on February 16.

Four FC soldiers martyred in IED blast in Turbat was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 23, 2017 and was last updated on April 23, 2017. This news story is related to . Permanent link to the news story "Four FC soldiers martyred in IED blast in Turbat" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/139182-Four-FC-soldiers-martyred-in-IED-blast-in-Turbat.

GEO TV NETWORK