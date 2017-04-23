Four FC soldiers martyred in IED blast in Turbat

QUETTA: Four officials of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) were martyred and three injured when a roadside planted IED exploded on a FC Vehicle on Sunday, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The incident occurred in Gawak area in Turbat when the vehicle was on routine patrolling.

Following the explosion, the area was sealed off and a search operation was started.

On March 17, two FC officials were martyred in an attempted terrorist attack on an FC checkpost in Khyber Agency. Pakistan Army effectively responded to the aggression and killed six terrorists in retaliatory fire, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

Earlier, three Pakistan Army soldiers, including a captain, had embraced martyrdom in an IED blast near an army convoy in Balochistan’s Awaran district on February 16.

