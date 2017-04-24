Misbah scores 5000 Test runs

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Test captain and solid middle order batsman Misbahul Haq on Monday became the 7th Pakistani to reach the milestone of 5,000 runs in Test cricket.

Misbah achieved this feat by reaching 49th run during is batting innings on the fourth day of Jamaica Test against the West Indies.

The 42-year-old batsman is seventh from Pakistan to reach the landmark of five thousand Test runs, he completed this just a day after Younis Khan’s feat of 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

He joined Younis Khan, Javed Miandad, Inzamamul Haq, Muhammad Yousuf, Saleem Malik and Zaheer Abbas in group of Pakistan’s 5000 runs scorers.

Misbah made his Test debut in March 2001 and it took him 16 years and 127 innings to reach 5,000 runs, mainly because of the fact that he did not get enough chances to play regularly before 2007.

Only Pakistani batsman who played more innings than Misbahul Haq to reach 5000 runs was Saleem Malik who completed this feat in 134 innings of his Test career.

42-year-old Misbah has already scored most Test runs as captain for Pakistan and he currently placed 9th in the list of players scoring most runs as captain in Test cricket.

