Four TTP terrorists sentenced by military courts hanged: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Four hardcore terrorists, who were involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism were executed at a jail in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, according to an ISPR press release.

The convicts, found guilty of involvement in the killing of innocent civilians, attacking armed forces of Pakistan, and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) were tried by military courts and awarded the death sentence.

Rehman Ud Din (son of Moamber) was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, who was involved in attacking the armed forces of Pakistan, LEAs, and killing a member of the peace committee. Firearms and explosives were recovered from his possession.

The convict admitted to his offences before the magistrate and the trial court, following which he was awarded death sentence.

Read more: Former Taliban spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan surrenders to Pakistan Army: DG ISPR

Another active member of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Mushtaq Khan (son of Umar Saleem), who was also involved in attacking LEAs, which resulted in the death of several soldiers and injuries to an officer and a soldier, was awarded the death sentence after he admitted to his offences before the magistrate and the trial court.

Khan was found in possession of firearms and explosives.

Two other members of Tehreek-e-Taliban, Obaid ur Rehman (son of Fazal Hadi) and Zafar Iqbal (son of Muhammad Khan) were also awarded the death sentence after they admitted their offences before the magistrate and the trial court.

Rehman was found guilty of killing innocent civilians and possessing explosives whereas Iqbal was found guilty of being involved in attacking LEAs, which resulted in the death of a Junior Commissioned Officer and a soldier of Frontier Constabulary, and injuries to a police Assistant Sub Inspector and a soldier of the Frontier Constabulary. He possessed firearms and explosives.

0



0





