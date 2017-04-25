Ruckus in KP Assembly over amendments in KPEC Act

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session on Tuesday turned chaotic as government and opposition benches protested over a number of issues including Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s resignation.

The opposition benches protested over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission (KPEC) Act. The KPEC Act was presented to the Assembly for approval, although opposition members wanted time to mull over the amendments in the act, which they weren’t granted.

The protest started over a resolution presented in the house, demanding the resignation of the PM. The resolution was presented by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member Ali Haider.

The PTI’s resolution was accepted amid chaos in the assembly session.

The opposition members also presented a resolution for the resignation of Chief Minister KP Pervaiz Khattak and Speaker KP Assembly Asad Qaiser.

The opposition and government members chanted slogans against each other.

