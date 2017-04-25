Former CJP says PM should resign

ISLAMABAD: Former Chief Justice Supreme Court Iftikhar Chaudhry has demanded the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to resign in light of the Panama case verdict, which ordered formation of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe money trail.

He warned that the JIT should not end up under the prime minister.

“Asghar Khan case is before everyone,” Justice (retd) Chaudhry said.

He also said that Nawaz Sharif has many connections and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is ruling two provincial governments too.

The former CJ said that Nawaz Sharif himself made a deal with Musharraf to escape the country in the 1990s. “Mian Sahab himself made an ‘NRO’ and escaped the country.”

The Supreme Court issued the highly anticipated Panama Papers case decision last week following a months-long hearing on a leak last year that linked PM Sharif´s children to offshore businesses.

The court ordered further investigations into corruption allegations levelled by the opposition against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, saying there was insufficient evidence to order his removal from office.

"A thorough investigation is required," Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said.

The verdict ordered the formation of a JIT to carry out an investigation into how Gulf Steel Mill came into being, its sale and liabilities, how the sale proceeds ended up in Jeddah, Qatar and the UK. How the prime minister's children at their tender age had the means to purchase the flats in the early nineties.

0



0





