ECP approves disqualification request against Rawalpindi mayor

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday disqualified Sardar Naseem as the mayor of Rawalpindi.

Naseem was found involved in unfairly influencing the elections for certain seats.

He was elected as the city's mayor on Pakistan Muslim League - N's ticket.

A five-member commission headed by the Chief Election Commissioner approved two separate applications of the mayor's disqualification.

The premise of the requests for Naseem's disqualification was that the accused, as a polling agent, stamped polling papers during the voting process of reserved seats for women.

The two separate requests for the mayor's disqualification were submitted to the ECP by Tahira Tanvir and Lubna Iqbal.

Earlier on March 16, the ECP rejected the reference case filed against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Secretary General Jehangir Tareen.

"The reference isn't worthy of being heard," noted the Chief Election Commissioner in a brief verdict.

Read more: ECP dismisses disqualification case against Imran Khan, Jehangir Tareen

In an earlier hearing, the Election Commission had decided to announce the verdict on March 16 (today).

The case was heard by a five-member bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza.

In response to ECP's verdict, member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Daniyal Aziz said: "PTI was able to escape from the case on technical grounds."

Referring to the PTI chief as "somersault Khan" and "allegation Khan," Aziz said that PTI was unable to face ECP's foreign funding inquiry because the party is guilty of wrongdoing.

0



0





