ECP bars PTI from using bat as electoral symbol

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has refused to allot the 'bat' as an electoral symbol to former cricketer Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) until the party holds intra-party elections.

In a letter dated April 26, the ECP said the matter of the allotment of symbols was place before the ECP, which held that "the symbol BAT may not be allotted to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf in future election till completion of intra-party elections and fulfilment of legal requirement by the party".

The decision comes on the back of PTI's failure to hold intra-party elections, which were last due to be held in 2016.

The ECP has circulated the latest notice to the offices of provincial election commissions in all four provinces.

The ECP, however, added that till the political party successfully conducts intra-party elections, it will not be assigned the 'Bat' symbol for any elections in future.

As per its own constitution, PTI is obliged to hold intra-party elections every four years.

Late last month, the ECP stressed that PTI was ineligible to be allotted the 'Bat' symbol to contest for any election under sections 11 and 12 of the Political Parties Order (PPO) 2002.

ECP officials said the Commission had withdrawn the ‘Bat’ symbol for PTI in the upcoming by-elections in Chakwal. It is noteworthy that PTI last conducted intra-party elections on March 23, 2013.

0



0





