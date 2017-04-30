Heatwave continues in Karachi, Hyderabad as Lahore enjoys rain

While Sindh and Balochistan experience fiery temperatures, various areas in Lahore enjoyed light rain over the weekend.

Temperatures in Karachi and Hyderabad are expected to surge as high as 41° Celsius on Sunday, as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts very hot weather conditions in Sindh and lower Balochistan during the next 12-24 hours. Dry conditions are predicted to prevail in most parts of the country.

However, light rain with thunder is expected at some places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas.

Almost 18mm and 17mm of rain were recorded in Rawalakot and Kotli, respectively, on Saturday.

Weather seems to be slightly indecisive, as an intense heatwave hits Sindh and hot winds blow in Balochistan, but a shallow westerly wave is impacting northern areas – likely to move eastwards during the next 12-18 hours.

Lasbela is set to experience temperatures shooting to 44° Celsius, while 43° Celsius is predicted in Rohri and Chhor.

On the other hand, Sindh’s Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Nawabshah, and Hyderabad, Balochistan’s Lasbela and Naseerabad, and Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar in South Punjab are forecasted to stay extremely hot for the next 24 hours.

0



0





