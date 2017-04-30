PM calls special meeting of aides to discuss Dawn Leaks inquiry report: sources

LAHORE: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has summoned a special meeting of close aides in Lahore on Sunday to discuss the prevailing national political situation.

According to sources, issues related to the Dawn Leaks inquiry report would also be discussed in the meeting, which the Prime Minster would chair to deliberate upon the situation arising out of the controversy over the report.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar would travel to Lahore in a special plane to attend the meeting, the sources said.

The federal cabinet division on Saturday issued a notification ordering the withdrawal of the portfolio of Foreign Affairs from the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, over his alleged role in the Dawn leaks case.

As per the order by the PM Office, Rao Tehsin Ali, the principal information officer at the Information Ministry, would also be sanctioned, while the editor of Dawn Newspaper, Zaffar Abbas, and reporter Cyril Almeida would be referred to the All Pakistan Newspaper Association (APNS) “for necessary disciplinary action.”

Read more: Dawn Leaks: Publishing of story govt’s failure, says inquiry report

Reacting to the statement, the Pakistan Army rejected the notification and said it was incomplete and not in line with the recommendations by the inquiry board.

The Army announced the rejection in a tweet sent out by DG ISPR Major-General Asif Ghafoor from his official account: “Notification on Dawn Leak is incomplete and not in line with recommendations by the Inquiry Board. Notification is rejected.”

Read more: Pakistan Army rejects govt notification on Dawn Leaks

The English-language daily, Dawn, had published a story on October 6 in which journalist Cyril Almeida had written about an alleged civil-military rift during a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting over the issue of tackling jihadi outfits.

0



0





