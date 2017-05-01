India’s Champions Trophy pullout unlikely

NEW DELHI: The Indian cricket board (BCCI) will meet on Sunday to consider an additional revenue offer from the game´s world governing body but regardless of what decision they come to, a Champions Trophy pullout by the holders looks unlikely.

Unaccustomed to being snubbed at the International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings, the BCCI was outvoted 13-1 last week in its bid to stall a new revenue model which considerably slashes India´s share from global events in the 2015-2023 cycle.

Unimpressed by the $293 million forecast, down from the $570 million it would have received under the 2014 arrangement, the BCCI responded by refusing to name the squad for next month´s Champions Trophy before the April 25 deadline.

ICC president Shashank Manohar, a former BCCI chief, has tabled an additional $100 million and the India board will discuss the offer at Sunday´s special general body meeting.

The operations of the BCCI are currently being supervised by four court-appointed administrators and the head of the committee, Vinod Rai, told Reuters last week that it was "too early" to comment on a possible pullout Champions Trophy.

Another of the quartet, Ramchandra Guha, has since made it clear he wants India to defend the title they won in 2013 at the June 1-18 tournament in England and Wales.

"Speaking in my personal capacity, as a cricket fan, I believe the Indian cricket team absolutely must​ take part in the Champions Trophy," Guha, a historian, tweeted.

"Boycotting or threatening to boycott a prestigious international tournament does not become a great cricketing nation.

"Under the Members Participation Agreement for the Champions Trophy, there is no scope for sanctions for missing the deadline for naming squads.

