Deepika’s no-show at Priyanka’s party fuels fallout rumours

Leading Bollywood ladies Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have been making headlines after they appeared in big Hollywood projects – namely Baywatch and xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, respectively – but Indian media is abuzz with entirely something else.

Citing alleged fallout gossip due to professional tussle on an international level, various media outlets have been reporting that the two stunning actresses are not on good terms and that that’s why the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star was absent at a recent party hosted by Priyanka.

Sources, however, say that Deepika is quite busy with her work, which is why she was unable to attend Teri Meri Kahaani actress’ event. “Deepika has been shooting at nights for Padmavati and was even shooting at Film City on the night of the party,” a friend said, according to Pinkvilla.

Earlier, Deepika had slammed the rumours when she said, “I like the fact that you use the word ‘friend’ because that’s what she is to me. […] I feel extremely awkward and weird when such comparisons are made because I don’t even believe that we are professional rivals. We never were. So, why should we be now?”

Priyanka agreed; “I have been compared to actresses all my life. I have no problems with that. They compare me to everyone during each release. It's become a habit now,” she stated, as per the publication.

Maybe it’s time the beauties are taken at their words and left alone to focus on their careers?

0



0





