Olivia Rodrigo shares update as fans await her upcoming album release

Olivia Rodrigo is sending a gentle reminder to her fans before finally debuting her new album.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, June 9, the Guts hitmaker shared an update about You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So In Love with a brief message.

She captioned an adorable photograph of herself, writing, “YOU SEEM PRETTY SAD FOR A GIRL SO IN LOVE COMES OUT IN 2 DAYS.”

Her third studio album is scheduled for release on June 12.

The image showed the Drivers License singer from a high-angle in first-person perspective selfie.

With her eyes closed softly, the 23-year-old pop star is positioned in the center, extending her right arm toward the bottom foreground to hold the camera.

She is donning a simple, romantic white dress with delicate ruffle detailing and captured the moment while in a field of green grass densely populated with small, pale pink and white wild flowers.

For the unversed, Olivia’s upcoming album as a tight, chronologically structured mini-narrative documenting the rise, plateau, and collapse of her first major adult relationship.

Ahead of the final release she has dropped a few tracks from the upcoming album, including the lead single Drop Dead, released in April.

The album's thesis statement, The Cure, was released in May.

Moreover, What's Wrong With Me, a goth-pop collaboration featuring Robert Smith from The Cure.

The duo performed the unreleased track live at the Primavera festival.