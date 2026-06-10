Enola Holmes 3: Trailer is out!

The trailer for Enola Holmes 3 is here, and it looks like the young detective's most personal case yet is about to completely derail her wedding day.

Netflix dropped the preview for the upcoming sequel starring Millie Bobby Brown, which premieres on the streamer on 1 July.

The trailer opens with what appears to be a runaway bride situation, with Enola firing a gun at a mysterious figure on horseback while her groom, Lord Tewkesbury, waits at the altar.

As Enola herself explains: "I understand you may need some explanation as to how this all began."

The clip establishes that life had been going rather well before things unravelled.

"Life was everything I wanted it to be. When it was just the two of us," she says, as scenes of domestic happiness with Tewkesbury, played by Louis Partridge, flash across the screen.

The proposal gets a characteristic Enola flourish, when Tewkesbury pops the question, she responds with one of her trademark dry observations about finally learning his first name.

"He has a first name. I was surprised too."

But as the wedding day approaches, bigger questions begin to surface.

"Can I love him without losing myself?" she wonders, wrestling with what it means to build a life beyond her identity as a Holmes.

That internal conflict is quickly overtaken by a rather more urgent external crisis, when a mysterious horseman arrives on the morning of the ceremony with devastating news: Sherlock Holmes has been kidnapped.

Set to a dramatic reimagining of Billy Idol's White Wedding, the trailer transforms what should have been a joyous occasion into a race against time, closing on a weary Tewkesbury admitting: "This is not how I imagined this moment."

Directed by Philip Barantini from a screenplay by Emmy-winning playwright Jack Thorne, Enola Holmes 3 sends its heroine to Malta for what the official logline describes as a case "more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before."

The cast includes Henry Cavill returning as Sherlock, Helena Bonham Carter, Himesh Patel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Susan Wokoma.

The first film launched in 2020, with the sequel following in 2022, both based on Nancy Springer's Enola Holmes Mysteries book series.

Watch Enola Holmes 3 trailer now:



