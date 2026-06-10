Katy Perry thanks fans with ‘Lifetimes Concert' movie

Katy Perry has called her new concert film as a gift to the fans who have supported her throughout her career, premiering the project at the Tribeca Festival in New York City on Monday, 8 June.

Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live From Paris captures the pop star's performance at the Accor Arena in Paris in November 2025, during her fifth concert tour in support of her 2024 album 143.

The world tour launched in Mexico City in April 2025 and ran through December, taking in several sold-out shows along the way.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, Perry, 41, was clear about who the film is for.

"I'm doing all of this for my fans because they're the ones who helped me along for all these years, for over 18 years," she said.

She drew a distinction between this release and her 2012 documentary concert film Part of Me, describing the new project as a pure concert experience rather than a personal portrait.

"That was more of a documentary about my life, and this is really a concert experience at the highest level for my fans. The energy was so incredible in there, and I think it's going to seep out of the screens."

Perry was equally candid about the responsibility she feels towards her audience.

"I know that they work so hard to pay for these tickets and they travel around. There's food, there's hotels, there's buses. I mean, there's all kinds of expenses. And their money is valuable and I'm going to give them their money's worth every time," she said.

She also spoke warmly about the trust that has built up between her and her fanbase over nearly two decades.

"It seems like every show I create, I'm just always challenging myself, pushing myself. And I'm just trying to give the fans what they deserve. I think we have a really wonderful relationship where they trust me and I trust them."

The setlist drew from across her discography, with surprise songs chosen by fans also featured throughout.