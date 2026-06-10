Ellie Goulding says 'Black Prada Dress' was written to confront her inner insecurities

Earlier this week Ellie revealed she felt 'more equipped' to return to work after the birth of her second child

Ellie Goulding lifted the curtain on her personality, revealing that her new song, Black Prada Dress is about her struggles with her insecurities.

It is important to note that the Grammy-nominated singer,39, announced her return to music at the start of the month with her new album, I Know Too Much.

Following the release of her first single, Ellie thanked fans for the immense support, revealing that her insecurities had kept her 'inside a self conscious loop.'

She wrote: 'Thank you for all the love on Black Prada Dress. This song is really about my inner dialogue and the insecurities I’ve carried for as long as I can remember that have shaped me as a person but also kept me inside a self conscious loop.

'Writing it was a way of confronting those feelings and transforming them into something cathartic and powerful, and it means so much that it’s resonated with so many of you.'

Referring to her inner dialogue, the lyrics go: 'It doesn't feel like love to me/'First, you tell me that I'm pretty, then you say it's just the lights/ Always saying something s****y after saying something nice/

'You know every single button to press/ Only you can call me trashy in my black Prada dress'.

Earlier this week Ellie revealed she felt 'more equipped' to return to work after the birth of her second child, following struggles with feeling 'like a robot' trying to record an album when she became a first-time mum.

The singer has kickstarted promotions for her new album after welcoming her daughter Iris with boyfriend Beau Minniear in March.