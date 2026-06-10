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Taylor Swift mesmerises fans with vocals as she performs with Randy Newman

The 'Love Story' singer captivated Los Angeles crowd at 'Toy Story 5' launch event
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 10, 2026

The appearance comes shortly after Swift reached a net worth of $2 billion
The appearance comes shortly after Swift reached a net worth of $2 billion 

Taylor Swift captivated fans with her powerful vocals and stunning appearance as she attended the premiere of Toy Story 5  at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The Love Story singer recently released her new song, I Knew It, I Knew You, which features in the upcoming Disney–Pixar animated film.

For the unversed, Swift returned to her country roots for the track, marking a notable shift following the 2021 re-release of her album Red.

Taking the stage in floor-length gown, the 36-year-old pop superstar delivered an emotional piano rendition of the wistful ballad, earning a warm response from the audience.

Swift also delighted fans by performing a duet of You've Got a Friend in Me' alongside acclaimed songwriter and Academy Award-winning composer Randy Newman.

Earlier, the singer shared insights into the creation of I Knew It, I Knew You, revealing that the song was inspired by Jessie, one of the beloved characters in the Toy Story franchise.

The appearance comes shortly after Swift reached a net worth of $2 billion, with Forbes naming her the world's richest female musician.

According to Forbes, the fortune includes approximately $800 million from royalties and touring, a music catalogue valued at around $600 million, and real estate holdings worth an estimated $110 million.

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