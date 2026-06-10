Taylor Swift mesmerises fans with vocals as she performs with Randy Newman

The appearance comes shortly after Swift reached a net worth of $2 billion

Taylor Swift captivated fans with her powerful vocals and stunning appearance as she attended the premiere of Toy Story 5 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The Love Story singer recently released her new song, I Knew It, I Knew You, which features in the upcoming Disney–Pixar animated film.

For the unversed, Swift returned to her country roots for the track, marking a notable shift following the 2021 re-release of her album Red.

Taking the stage in floor-length gown, the 36-year-old pop superstar delivered an emotional piano rendition of the wistful ballad, earning a warm response from the audience.

Swift also delighted fans by performing a duet of You've Got a Friend in Me' alongside acclaimed songwriter and Academy Award-winning composer Randy Newman.

Earlier, the singer shared insights into the creation of I Knew It, I Knew You, revealing that the song was inspired by Jessie, one of the beloved characters in the Toy Story franchise.

The appearance comes shortly after Swift reached a net worth of $2 billion, with Forbes naming her the world's richest female musician.

According to Forbes, the fortune includes approximately $800 million from royalties and touring, a music catalogue valued at around $600 million, and real estate holdings worth an estimated $110 million.