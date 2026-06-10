Emilia Clarke's surprising broadway ambition has fans buzzing

Emilia Clarke may have conquered dragons on screen, but her next dream involves singing and dancing under Broadway lights.

Fresh off the premiere of her new sci-fi romance Next Life at the Tribeca Film Festival, the Game of Thrones star revelaed that a return to sage is high on her wish list – and she already knows exactly which role she wants.

“I would love to, I would absolutely love to,” Clarke said when asked about starring in a Broadway musical.

The actress did not hesitate when naming her dream project.

“I have this dream about doing Sweet Charity,” Clarke told People magazine with a laugh. “That's pretty much it. Or any Fosse musical.”

The beloved 1966 musical, created by Coleman, Dorothy Fields and Neil Simo, became a Broadway sensation thanks to legendary director and choreographer Bob Fosse.

The role of Charity Hope Valentine was later immortalized on screen by Shirley MacLaine and revived on Broadway by Christina Applegate.

The idea of Clarke leading a musical night might surprise some fans, especially after she once described her 2013 Broadway debut in Breakfast at Tiffany’s as a “catastrophic failure.”

“Was I ready? No, I was definitely not ready. I was a baby. I was so young and so inexperienced,” she admitted in a 2022 BBC interview.

These days, however, Clarke seems more confident than ever. In Next Life, she even gets to show off her singing skills while playing Ivy, a woman navigating parallel universes and competing love stories.

Reflecting on the shoot, Clarke called it unforgettable.

“I never expected it to be as amazing as it was, but it's a movie I'll remember forever.”

Broadway producers, consider this your cue.