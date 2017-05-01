Writ of state largely restored, Pakistan progressing towards enduring peace: COAS  

BARA/RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that, with the write of the state large restored, Pakistan is progressing towards enduring peace and stability.

The army chief said this while speaking to soldiers as he spent the day with troops deployed along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber tribal agency.

During his time with troops in Khyber agency on Monday, the COAS was briefed about operational preparedness and improved border security measures including the employment of the newly raised FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wings.

According to an ISPR press release, the Army chief appreciated effective border security arrangements which have enhanced control on cross border terrorist movement.

He also hailed the exceptionally high morale of troops and their undaunted determination to eliminate terrorism.



COAS was briefed on operational preparedness and improved border security measures.—Photo: ISPR

"Our nation supports us due to our innumerable sacrifices we have made for defence and security of our motherland. Writ of the state has largely been restored and we are progressing towards enduring peace and stability," he said.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt and IGFC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

