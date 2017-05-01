Pak Army rejects Indian accusations of LoC violation, killing of soldiers

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Monday categorically rejected Indian Army’s accusations of killing two members of an Indian army patrol near Line of Control.

“Pakistan Army did not commit any ceasefire violation on line of control or a BAT action in Buttal sector (Indian Krishna Ghatti Sector) as alleged by India. Indian blame of mutilating Indian soldiers' bodies are also false”, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

“Pakistan Army is a highly professional force and shall never disrespect a soldier even Indian”, the statement further said.

Indian Army had alleged that two members of an Indian army patrol were killed on LoC and then their bodies were mutilated.

Pakistan Army did not commit any ceasefire violation on LoC as alleged by India. Indian blame of mutilating Indian soldiers is also false. — M. Nafees Zakaria (@ForeignOfficePk) May 1, 2017

Pakistan Army is highly professional force and will never disrespect a soldier. — M. Nafees Zakaria (@ForeignOfficePk) May 1, 2017

