Shah Rukh speaks like a poet, Salman is incredible: Katrina Kaif

Bollywood’s lovely lass Katrina Kaif, who has been in news since her debut on Instagram a few days ago, is one of the few actresses to have starred opposite the three major Khans of the Bollywood.

Speaking at India Today's Mind Rocks Guwahati 2017, the actress got candid about working with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

About Salman Khan, she remarked, "He is a strong man. He will always set an example for people who look up to him. It is difficult to guess what he thinks. His strength and silence are admirable qualities. He is an incredible person."

She is all prepared to reunite with the star in the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger; Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie is likely to release during Christmas.

One the other hand, "Shah Rukh Khan is a very knowledgeable person. He speaks like a poet and has got an energy which never stops,” remarked the actress, who has starred opposite him in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Speaking about Aamir, she said that “he has a different approach to working. His approach is very meticulous. He puts in a lot of physical work and mental preparation. No one puts that kind of dedication to work." The two have starred in Dhoom 3.

