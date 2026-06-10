Ethan Slater reveals where he stands with Ariana Grande after breakup news

Ethan Slater shows support to Ariana Grande on her 'Eternal Sunshine' tour

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande appear to be on good terms despite their reported split.

The actor quietly showed support for his former girlfriend by liking one of her latest Instagram posts on Monday, June 8 — the same day news broke that the pair had ended their three-year relationship.

Grande's post featured photos from the opening night of her Eternal Sunshine Tour stop in Oakland, California. Alongside a collection of performance shots, the Grammy-winning singer shared an emotional message with fans after returning to the stage for her first tour in seven years.

“Oakland, night one … it feels impossible to find the words at this time,” Grande wrote. “So for now, just thank you. from the bottom of my heart. i love you all more than words can ever possibly say. and i missed you. thank you.”

TMZ first reported the news of Grande and Slater's breakup, with sources claiming the former couple ended their romance several months ago but have remained on good terms.

“Ariana and Ethan broke up several months ago but they’ve remained friends since then and have nothing but respect and admiration for one another,” a source further told Page Six.

The pair had been together for three years and met on the set of Wicked in late 2022.