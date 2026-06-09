Katy Perry says 'I fly super high' as she gushes over Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry opened up about her romance with Justin Trudeau while appearing at a public event in New York for the premiere of her Lifetimes Tour concert film.

The couple made their first red carpet appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8.

Katy and Justin have been linked since July 2025 and have now been dating for close to a year.

During the event, Katy shared how she feels about her relationship and add, “I am very in love,” while speaking about the past year of her life.

The Dark Horse hitmaker also said, “Actually that show was after I met the love of my life, and so I felt very anchored by that.”

Katy went on to explain her personality, saying, “I’m a little bit like a rainbow kite,” and added, “I fly super high and like, you know, touch the veil, cosmos, and sometimes I need to be anchored.”

Justin Trudeau supported Katy Perry at the Tribeca Festival in New York City

The 41-year-old singer then shared having that support now makes her feel more complete, adding, “To have that anchor finally makes me feel really whole now.”

She also reflected on her life journey and said, “Every day is a fantastic journey, and every day is a chance to evolve.”

Katy Perry spoke about her struggles as well, saying that she went through “a ton” during a very hard year but kept going for her fans, her daughter Daisy Dove and herself.