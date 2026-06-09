'Michael' star Colman Domingo shares heartfelt tribute to late parents

Colman Domingo opens up about the weight of his parents' death

Colman Domingo still feels his late parents’ presence in his life.

The Euphoria star became emotional while appearing in an upcoming episode of Bear Grylls Is Running Wild, reflecting on his journey from West Philadelphia to Hollywood and the loved ones he lost before seeing his biggest achievements.

In an exclusive clip shared by Us Weekly from the June 9 episode, Domingo opened up about carrying the memory of his mother and stepfather, who both died in 2006, with him as his career continues to soar.

“I literally got emotional [but] I do think that they live with you,” the 56-year-old actor said. “And you do it for them too. I do know that they’re flying with me — at all times.”

The Michael actor admitted that moments of success often bring thoughts of his parents to the surface. Looking back on how far he has come, Domingo said he never takes his accomplishments for granted.

“Especially moments like this. I mean, I come from inner city West Philadelphia. So to come here, I never want to take this for for granted,” he continued. “And I appreciate it and I’m like, ‘Mom, look at where this light continues. Look at where love can take you.'”

Domingo added that he still feels his parents’ presence guiding him through life.

“I’m gonna leave it to spirit. I want to leave it but I know that my parents are right there with me. So I want to trust what this is.”

The emotional moment unfolds on Bear Grylls Is Running Wild, the adventure series that takes celebrities into remote wilderness settings as opposed to a typical studio interview setting.