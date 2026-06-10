Jennifer Aniston gives makeover to Selena Gomez's husband Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston have been close friends for years

Jennifer Aniston gave Benny Blanco the full LolaVie treatment during a playful visit that quickly spiraled into chaos.

The Friends star shared a hilarious Instagram video showing Blanco, who is married to Aniston's close friend Selena Gomez, turning up at her house looking for hair styling advice.

At first, Aniston tries to avoid the music producer's surprise visit, but Blanco isn't taking no for an answer and eventually talks his way into an impromptu appointment.

“I’m so excited,” Blanco says as Aniston looks at his long locks and mutters under her breath, “That’s such a head of hair.”

The pair then head into another room, where they discover Gomez has been there all along. The singer appears to have been patiently waiting to deliver some Rare Beauty gifts to Aniston.

Rolling with the punches, Aniston seats Blanco in a salon chair and gets to work. She sprays down his hair and shares a few styling tips while putting her LolaVie products to use.

But the chaos doesn’t stop there.

Gomez and Blanco, who tied the knot in September 2025, soon begin poking around Aniston's closet. At one point, Blanco even helps himself to a pair of the actress' Jimmy Choo shoes.

As the couple finally make their exit, Gomez hands Aniston a farewell package from Rare Beauty.

“So weird,” Aniston says as she shuts the door behind them.