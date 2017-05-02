Shallow westerly wave expected to affect upper parts of the country: MET department

A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country tonight, according to a forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in the next 24 hours.

However, light rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Quetta, Zhob, Makran, Malakand divisions, upper FATA and Kashmir. Duststorm/gusty winds are expected in Multan, D.G. Khan and Sargodha divisions. Very hot weather conditions are likely to prevail in Sindh and south Balochistan.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

The temperature in Lasbella is expected to touch 46°C, while the mercury can rise up till 45°C in Shaheed Benazirabad and Mithi.

Rahimyarkhan, Chhor, Sukkur, and Larkana can witness a temperature up to 44°C, while the highest forecast for Dadu, Jacobabad, Sibbi, and Padidan is 43°C.

Data courtesy: Pakistan Meteorological Department

