'Abbottabad Commission report not made public over national security concerns'

ABBOTTABAD: The report of Abbottabad Commission has not been made public keeping in mind national security, said Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday.

"When the right time comes, the report can be published by any government be it of N-League or any other party," she said while addressing the workers of Abbottabad Electronic Media Association.

When asked, Aurangzeb said it was true people should know what exactly had happened, but some things should be tackled in a way so as to keep in mind their sensitive nature.

On May 2, 2011 the leader of al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden, was killed during a raid in Abbottabad.

Later, a commission was formed to probe the matter, but its report has not been officially made public yet by the government.

Journalists' safety

The state minister for information also spoke about journalists' safety, saying the camera used to report stories is insured but no one cares about the person working behind it.

She said draft for a legislation to ensure journalists' safety was under way. "The draft will be presented in the national assembly in three months."

Aurangzeb added reporters and camerapersons work for the country and the rights of its people, therefore, they deserve to be protected.

Moreover, she maintained, when a journalist is hired, media houses seldom invest in their capacity building. Aurangzeb said talks were under way to solve such issues faced by journalists.

0



0





