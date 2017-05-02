Security, economic situation in Pakistan has improved tremendously: Aizaz Chaudhry

During his meeting with the US Congressman Ted Lieu in Los Angeles, California, Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry said that the security & economic situation in Pakistan has improved tremendously and new investment opportunities are coming up.

In his first official visit to the State of California after assuming charge as Ambassador of Pakistan, the official exchanged views on bilateral relations & regional security situation with the US Congressman Lieu.

Chaudhry attended a literary event organised by Urdu Writers Society of North America in Riverside, California on April 29 and praised the role that such events play in promoting Urdu.

The ambassador interacted with Pakistani students from UCLA, USC, CalState Fullerton, CalState Northridge, & different community colleges of greater Los Angeles.

He urged the young students to continue to play the role of a bridge between Pakistan & the US like the first generation Pakistani-Americans.

He interacted with leading Los Angeles-based Pakistani-American women entrepreneurs, professionals, & businesspersons and appreciated their role in the community & humanitarian work.

Chaudhry said that women in Pakistan are playing a pro-active role in different fields. “Pakistan has a target to involve forty-five percent women in the workforce by 2025,” he said.

