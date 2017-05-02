JI calls off sit-in against KE on Governor Sindh’s assurance

Related Stories JI sit-in against KE enters third day

KARACHI: Jammat-e-Islami on Tuesday decided to end their sit-in protest against K-Electric in Karachi after negotiations with Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the party's city chief said that the decision had been made in light of the assurances from the Governor to resolve the grievances within 15 days.

The JI`s sit-in against K-Electric continued for the four consecutive days under Rehman.

Hafiz Rehman demanded from the power utility to cease over-billing, fuel adjustment, double bank charges, meter rent and return back about Rs 200 billion to the people of Karachi.

Earlier, JI chief Sirajul Haq addressed the attendees of the sit-in. The party also organised a ‘K-Electric Murdabad Cricket match’ last night. The party's women wing also participated in the sit-in on Monday.

The party's women wing also participated in the sit-in. The female protesters reached the gate of Governor House but were stopped by police officers from entering.

"We want the authorities to make up for the losses borne by [the people of] Karachi," JI Karachi Ameer Naeem-ur-Rehman said while speaking to Geo News on Sunday. "Load-shedding can end as the plant capacity is sufficient enough."

He reiterated that the party wants K-Electric to put an end to over-billing. "The money that they have looted from people should be returned."

However, the spokesperson of K-Electric refuted the claims of over-billing.

