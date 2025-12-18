Man brutally assaults domestic worker in Karachi's Buffer Zone

This collage of photos shows a domestic worker being assaulted by a man in Buffer Zone, Karachi, December 11, 2025. — Reporter

A domestic worker was brutally assaulted in Karachi's Buffer Zone, as footage showed a man hitting her and pushing her down the stairs.

Video footage circulating on social media shows the suspect, identified as Noman, hitting the woman while another person tries to stop him.

Police said that a first information report (FIR) has been lodged against the suspect on the complaint of the victim, invoking Sections 504, 354, and 337 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

However, they said that the suspect has remained at large since the incident.

In her complaint, the woman, identified as Yasmeen Bibi, stated she worked as a domestic cleaner and was employed by a man named Iftikhar.

According to Yasmeen, she got into a verbal altercation with Noman’s wife on December 10.

"Following this, as per routine on 11-12-2025, after finishing my work at Iftikhar's house and while descending the stairs to go home at 4:30pm, Noman (son of unknown) arrived and began to beat me," she stated in her complaint.

The woman stated that the suspect beat her, pushed her down the stairs, and used abusive language.

"I was rescued by the local residents; however, I sustained injuries to my face and internal parts of my body," she added.

Yasmeen Bibi sought legal action against the suspect for beating her, using abusive language, and outraging her modesty during the incident.