KP CM announces inclusion of ethics as subject in curriculum

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi speaks during a high-level meeting in Peshawar, October 20, 2025. — Screengrab via X/@PTIofficial

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Thursday announced the inclusion of ethics as a subject in the curriculum, stressing that education must go hand in hand with character-building.

The KP chief minister made the announcement during his visit to a government school in Peshawar. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said: “Training is essential alongside education. It develops responsible, principled and successful individuals.”

The chief minister directed the relevant authorities to install CCTV cameras in all public schools and provide all facilities on a priority basis. He instructed the officials to ensure the provision of free textbooks to all students at the beginning of the new academic session.

He said that the school administration and teaching staff should focus on quality education and assured that the shortcomings in government schools would be removed.

The KP CM, last month, had announced to establish two more universities in the province despite financial issues.

CM Afridi had directed the authorities to work on the proposal of establishing the Arshad Sharif University in the province as well as another varsity in his native Khyber tribal district.