Karachi choked by dug-up roads as 'authorities fail to act'

View of incomplete construction work creating problems for commuters near Patel Para Road, Karachi, December 6, 2025. — PPI

Several areas of Karachi have remained littered with broken and dug-up roads for nearly a year, causing severe inconvenience, vehicle damage, rising pollution and health problems, while authorities have failed to provide lasting relief.

Districts including East, West, South, Central, Keamari, Malir and Korangi face persistent issues of damaged roads, water shortages and sewage overflows, making daily travel difficult and worsening air pollution across the city.

"It would have been more than enough if the PPP, during its 16 years in power, had installed 300,000 manhole covers," complained a resident, expressing frustration over unresolved civic issues.

Another citizen said political disagreements were paralysing development work. "PPP, JI, MQM-P and others are present here, but their differences mean nothing gets done," the resident added.

Karachi’s administrative control is divided among 23 institutions, including the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), towns, cantonment boards, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and railways, while the KMC controls only 32% of the city’s land.

Inundated road by overflowing sewerage water, creating problems for residents and commuters, near Nipa Chowrangi, University Road, Karachi, December 4, 2025. — PPI

"I believe there should be a reporting mechanism so that there is coherence and longevity in decision-making," said Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab.

Areas such as North Nazimabad, once known for wide and well-maintained roads, are now marked by broken streets, dust and a deteriorating sewerage system. Residents say elected representatives, town administrations and the Sindh government have all failed to address the situation.

Gas pipeline excavation by Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) further damaged already weak roads. Despite funds reportedly provided to town administrations for repairs, conditions remain unchanged months later, while post-rain patchwork was limited to only a few roads.

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Emir Monem Zafar Khan criticised the authorities, saying: "Roads are broken across the city. Sewage manholes are overflowing. Projects remain incomplete, and citizens are paying the price for incompetence."

Despite announcements of a Rs25 billion infrastructure package by the Sindh chief minister, road improvement projects by the mayor and development funds approved for MNAs, residents say Karachi continues to wait for meaningful change.