FIR against inebriated feudal for misbehaving with SHO

UMERKOT: A case has been registered on Tuesday against a feudal lord, who is seen in a video insulting a Station House Officer inside Kunri police station, in Umerkot district.

A video recently emerged on social media, showing an intoxicated man identified as Zaid Talpur, sitting on the SHO’s seat in a police station, being surrounded with his aides.

The SHO is seen in the video requesting the man to leave his seat, who was instead ordering him to sit on the ground. The video is reportedly of 11:30pm Monday night.

SSP Umerkot in a notification on Tuesday, said that a case has been registered and strict action will be taken against those individuals found misconducting inside Kunri police station.

According to a notification, the SSP said that FIR No. 44/ 2017 has been registered at PS Kunri, against the six individuals.

Their names are: Mir Zaid Talpur, Hassan Talpur, Jamil Marwarri, Lachman Meghwarr, Kareem, and Shafi.

Mir Zaid Talpur is said to be the brother-in-law of former chief minister Sindh Liaquat Ali Jatoi.

The notification further said that strict legal action would be taken against those individuals.

