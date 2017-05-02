Print Story
Imran requests SC to dismiss petition calling for his disqualification

Imran requests SC to dismiss petition calling for his disqualification

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on Tuesday has requested Supreme Court to dismiss petition against him – calling for his disqualification.

In the petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leader Hanif Abbasi it is requested that the court should disqualify Imran Khan and Jahanghir Tareen for concealing assets and ‘offshore companies’ in their nomination papers that were filed to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The petition will be heard tomorrow. A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice Saqib Nasir, Justice Umar Ata Bindial and Justice Faisal Arab will begin hearing the petition tomorrow.

Abbasi's petition was accepted by the apex court in November last year by former chief justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali.

Imran Khan has questioned the maintainability of the petition a day before of its hearing on the ground that the intent behind Abbasi`s petition is only to show his loyalty for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif; moreover, the petitioner is himself an accused in ephedrine case.

