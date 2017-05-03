Four hardcore TTP terrorists tried by military courts hanged: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Four hardcore terrorists, tried by Military Courts, were executed on Tuesday, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The terrorists were involved in the killing of innocent civilians and attacking the armed forces of Pakistan and law enforcement agencies.

Barkat Ali (son of Abdul Ghafar), Muhammad Adil (son of Muhamad Akbar Jan), Ishaq (son of Abdul Hai), and Latif-ur-Rehman (son of Saif-ur-Rehman) were all actives members of the terrorist outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

All four terrorists admitted to their offences before the magistrate and trial court, and were subsequently awarded the death sentence, the ISPR statement read.

According to the ISPR, the terrorists were found guilty of various crimes including kidnapping and slaughtering soldiers of the Frontier Constabulary, destruction of a police station, killing a junior commissioned officer, and possession of firearms and explosives.

Earlier on April 24, four hardcore TTP terrorists who were found guilty of involvement in committing heinous offences related to terrorism were executed at a jail in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The convicts were involved in the killing of innocent civilians, attacking armed forces of Pakistan, and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) were tried by military courts and awarded the death sentence.

