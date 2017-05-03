Federal govt asks SHC for time to submit reply in Dr Asim case

KARACHI: The federal government, on Wednesday, requested the Sindh High Court (SHC) for more time to submit a reply to a petition filed by Dr Asim Hussain's lawyer to remove his name from the ECL.

Dr Hussain's lawyer Lateef Khosa presented his itinerary and hospital details to the SHC. He argued that the former minister was extremely ill and needed to travel abroad for treatment.

Earlier on March 31, SHC's registrar requested the Ministry of Interior to include Dr Hussain's name in the ECL, hours after he was released from prison after a 19-month detention.

Khosa informed the court that the former minister had booked a flight to London May 7, and a return ticket on May 22.

The petitioner's lawyer stated that his client could be paralysed if not treated on time. The hearing was delayed until May 9.

Earlier on April 15, an anti-terrorism court allowed Dr Asim Hussain to leave Pakistan for two weeks to get medical treatment abroad.

The court permitted the former minister to leave the country following the submission of Rs 2 million as surety and ordered him to return to the country within two weeks.

Dr Hussain, who was arrested by the Rangers on August 26, 2015, was released after 19 months of incarceration on March 31.

Corruption references worth Rs 479 billion filed

Dr Hussain, a close aide of former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, faces several charges including corruption references filed by NAB of Rs 479 billion. He is also alleged to have provided treatment and protection to terrorists at a hospital owned by him.

According to NAB, Dr Hussain created an artificial shortage of gas during his tenure as a result urea fertiliser prices skyrocketed and touched Rs1830 from just Rs850.

His name was first added to the ECL, on the NAB's request, on November 24, 2015.

