PM Nawaz says Pakistan, Iran share fraternal relations

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Javad Zarif called on the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Islamabad on Wednesday and discussed matters pertaining to bilateral relations and regional issues.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction on increasing high-level exchanges between the two countries to strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

He hoped that the two sides will continue to expand economic interaction for promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, energy, and connectivity.

He underlined the need for concerted efforts from both sides to achieve the target of five billion dollars in the bilateral trade as soon as possible.

The issues of peace and stability in the region also came under discussion during the meeting.

On the tragic incident that took place in the Iran involving martyrdom of 11 Iranian border security guards on 26th of last month, the Prime Minister conveyed Pakistan's serious condolences to the government and people of Iran.

The Iranian Foreign Minister thanked the Prime Minister and the government of Pakistan for continued efforts for strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing interaction in all areas including trade and economic cooperation as well as border and security issues.

He also conveyed the desire of the Iranian leadership and the government for continued efforts for growth in bilateral ties.

Earlier, the Iranian foreign minister also held a meeting with Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

During the meeting, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said Pakistan-Iran relations are rooted in common faith, history, and geography.

Calling Iran a fraternal country, Nisar assured the dignitary that no hurdle will be allowed to come in the way of better relations between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said his country attaches great importance to its relations with Pakistan.

The minister said that Iran believes in the unity of Muslim countries and stressed the importance of both Pakistan and Iran working together for resolution of problems faced by the Ummah.

Zarif noted that the two countries also need to move forward with consensus on matters of international importance.

The foreign minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation and will also hold talks with Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz.

The meetings are likely to discuss the situation arising from recent terrorist attacks on Iranian border guards.

Several other matters including bilateral ties, regional situation, counter-terrorism measures along Pak-Iran border, gas pipeline project and SAARC summit are also expected to come under discussion during the meetings.

