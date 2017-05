LAHORE: An empty bogie of a train on Wednesday caught fire while parked at the Harbanspura station.

According to rescue sources, rescue teams have reached at the site and bust putting out the fire.

In late March, two people were killed and 10 injured as a Karachi-bound passenger train Shalimar Express collided with an oil tanker leading to a huge explosion.

The engine and five bogies of the train, including the luggage compartment, and a power plant caught fire in the accident.

