Punjab govt imports 56,000 laptops to distribute under PM's youth scheme

LAHORE: The Punjab government imported 56,000 laptops from China on Wednesday, customs department sources told Geo News.

A cargo flight transported the laptops from China to Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

According to sources, the laptops will be handed over to the Punjab government after customs duty clearance.

The Punjab government will distribute the laptops to students with exceptional academic records.

Read more: 1,771 students given laptops twice under PM’s youth scheme

About 1,771 students received laptops twice under the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme in Punjab, disclosed an inquiry report into the alleged corruption in the scheme.

The scheme, which was launched in 2013 as a part of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, aimed to help improve the scope of research and provide quality education with access to information technology to the students.

However, many instances of an alleged scam in the scheme were reported following which a committee, headed by the Additional Chief Secretary Punjab to Chief Minister Shamail Ahmad, was formed to investigate the issue.

0



0





