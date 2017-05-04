FO announces to take action on extremist threats to Pakistani students in India

Related Stories India sends back 50 Pakistani students after threats by extremists

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan has announced to take action against threats to Pakistani students and teachers by extremists in India.

"The delegation of students and children was sent back through Wagah border because the host organisation was getting threats," Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said in a statement.

"Diplomatic sources will take action of the incident," he said.

India has been adamant on its hostile policy against Pakistan, Muslims and minorities, he added.

He pointed out extremists in India have created troubles for Pakistani actors in the past as well.

An international store where Pakistani products were being sold was also attacked recently, he noted, but the Indian government only watched the incident as spectators.

Zakaria added extremism in India, also targetting Christians and people from other minority communities, was visible to people across the world.

A delegation of Pakistani students and teachers was sent back from India on Wednesday. They had gone to India on an exchange programme.

According to Indian media reports, the students, who had reached India on May 1, were sent back home within a day after threats were made to the host NGO for inviting the students.

Reportedly, the NGO was advised by Indian government officials that the time was unfavourable for the exchange programme.

The students were said to be threatened by Hindu nationalist Shiv Sena. They were part of a cultural exchange programme and were on a five-day visit to India.

After the threats, the students were reportedly terrified and remained inside their rooms.

They reached Wagah border safely on Wednesday.

A student spoke to Geo News, narrating the ordeal she and her fellow students went through.

“We were having dinner when commotion was raised and our in-charge said that we were to head to Pakistan tomorrow, everyone was surprised because we were scheduled to go to Agra to see the Taj Mahal tomorrow… We truly panicked after the announcement,” she said.

Tensions between two countries flared again on Tuesday when India accused Pakistan of killing and mutilating the bodies of two Indian soldiers across the Line of Control.

Pakistan Army categorically rejected the accusations.

Read more: Pak Army rejects Indian accusations of LoC violation, killing of soldiers

“Pakistan Army did not commit any ceasefire violation on line of control or a BAT action in Buttal sector (Indian Krishna Ghatti Sector) as alleged by India. Indian blame of mutilating Indian soldiers' bodies are also false”, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

“Pakistan Army is a highly professional force and shall never disrespect a soldier, even Indian”, the statement added.

0



0





