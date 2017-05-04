PTI barred again from holding press conference at PID

Related Stories PTI officials stopped from entering PID building

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders on Thursday were once again barred from holding a press conference inside the premises of Press Information Department.

While addressing the media representatives outside the PID building, PTI leader Naeemul Haq described the government`s action, ‘dictorial’. He added that PTI had held a press conference inside the PID building during the tenure of Pervaiz Rashid as Information Minister.

The PTI leader said that there are reports that name of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif`s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, is also mentioned in the Dawn Leaks report.

“We demand from the PM Nawaz to release the Dawn leaks report,” he said. “PM Nawaz has become a security risk now.”

Haq expressed his hope that the Joint Investigation Team formed on Panama Papers case under the Supreme Court will complete its work efficiently.

Speaking to Geo News, State Minister for Information Maryam Aurangzeb said that the PTI leaders sent a letter requesting for press conference 15 minutes before their arrival at the vicinity.

“We replied to their letter stating the rule of procedure on how could address a press conference in the building. There are rules in the country which everyone needs to adhere. We told them that Tariq Fazal Chaudhry is scheduled to address the presser.”

The minister said that only government officials can hold a press conference at the PID.

“If they want to do press conference they have to do it along with me,” Aurangzeb remarked. “You cant pressurise an institution by raising your voice.”

The officials of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were also stopped from holding a news conference in Press Information Department Building on April 27.

Leaders of PTI, Shibli Faraz and Shehryar Afridi, exchanged harsh words with the administration officials of PID over not being allowed to enter for a news conference

The PTI leaders had also filed a complaint against Marriyum Aurangzeb at Aabpara police station. Responding to this, the police informed that they have received the complaint and it is currently under legal review.

