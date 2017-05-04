Print Story
SHC suspends PEMRA notification seeking closure of private TV channel
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court suspended on Thursday Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (PEMRA) notification seeking closure of a private television channel.

SHC bench, headed by Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar, also ordered PEMRA and federal government to submit their replies by May 10.

SHC was hearing a case against closure of the channel. It was also said that the channel was closed after it failed to get security clearance from Ministry of Interior.

However, this was challenged in the court by the channel’s legal counsel and they pointed out that the private television channel did get the security clearance certificate but it was overlooked by PEMRA.

It was also argued that PEMRA and Interior ministry’s decision was ‘illegal’.

