Aizaz discusses Afghan peace, border stability with US NSA

WASHINGTON: Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry Friday called on US National Security Adviser Lt Gen H.R. McMaster and discussed affairs pertaining to restoration of peace in Afghanistan and tranquility at the border.

Ambassador Chaudhry, during the meeting, stressed that the benefits of war on terror could only surface after peace in Afghanistan, adding that Pakistan holds Afghan peace as its top priority.

He apprised the NSA McMaster that Pakistan has been progressing in the field of economy, which has led to increase in investment opportunities in the country. "There have been enough opportunities in the fields of energy and basic infrastructure in Pakistan."

On the occasion, Gen McMaster said the US acknowledges Pakistan's sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

He vowed that the US would continue to cooperate for stability and prosperity in the region.

