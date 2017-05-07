Print Story
X

Man stabs brother to death, robber dies of citizens' torture in Karachi

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
Man stabs brother to death, robber dies of citizens' torture in Karachi

Related Stories

KARACHI: Two men including a suspected robber were killed in separate incidents in Karachi late Saturday, police said.

25-year-old Hizbullah, a rickshaw driver, stabbed his brother, Zafar Mehsud, 30, to death in Manghopir's Wangi Goth, police said. The incident was sparked by a domestic dispute.

The suspect fled after incident, officials said.

In Orangi Town, citizens got hold a robber while he was allegedly looting the people. Enraged locals subjected the suspect to such brutal torture that he succumbed to his wounds on way to hospital, according to police.

The deceased was identified as Sajid. His accomplice, however, managed to escape the wrath of the citizens.

In Landhi, police rounded three men and seized sizeable quantity of 'Gutka' from them.

Man stabs brother to death, robber dies of citizens' torture in Karachi was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 07, 2017 and was last updated on May 07, 2017. This news story is related to Suspected Robber, Two Killed, Karachi, Stabbing, Police. Permanent link to the news story "Man stabs brother to death, robber dies of citizens' torture in Karachi" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/140792-Man-stabs-brother-to-death-robber-dies-of-citizens-torture-in-Karachi.

GEO TV NETWORK