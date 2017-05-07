52 suspects arrested in nationwide police raids

Three suspects allegedly involved in murders and robbery were arrested in a police operation in Jahanian tehsil of Khanewal district in Punjab on Sunday.

In a separate operation in Bhakkar, law enforcement agencies raided 80 houses and arrested 28 suspects. Illegal weapons were confiscated during the raids, and a case was filed against the suspects.

Two fraudsters were arrested in a search operation by Mankera police.

Read more: Four civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Hundreds of forged Benazir Income Support cards, Khidmat cards, ATM cards, CNICs, weapons licenses, and non-registered SIM cards were confiscated.



Confiscated Benazir Income Support cards

19 others were arrested by the police and weapons and drugs were seized from their possession.

0



0





