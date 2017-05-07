Woman set on fire by in-laws succumbs to wounds in Multan

MULTAN: A woman who was reportedly set on fire by her in-laws succumbed to her burn wounds in Nishat Hospital on Sunday.

Rashida, the deceased woman, was set on fire by her mother-in-law, father-in-law and husband, who have not been arrested. This was said by the woman's family.

According to the police, Rashid, a resident of Muzaffargarh, was set on fire by her husband Sajid, mother-in-law Khalida Perveen and father-in-law Umer Hayat on April 2, over domestic issues.

Rashida's father Younus registered a case at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police station.

She was married to Sajid two years back and was a mother of a six-month-old.

Violence against women, be it by women or men, is not an uncommon occurrence.

In a similar incident a few years back, a woman was burnt to death by her husband and sister-in-law over domestic issues.

Chehlyak SHO Malik Tahir had told APP Nadeem Qureshi, who was an employee of the secondary board of education, and his sister Farrah set his wife Mahjabeen on fire after pouring kerosene oil over her. She got burnt, while her husband was also injured in the incident.

Both were taken to the hospital where Mahjabeen succumbed to the burnt wounds.

0



0





