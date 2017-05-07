Experts call for making Dawn Leaks inquiry report public

LAHORE: Experts including former generals, diplomats and intellectuals have called for National Security Committee meeting to discuss ISPR tweet about rejection of government notification and recommend to urgently making Dawn Leaks inquiry report public.

Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) convened a meeting in Lahore in the backdrop of some recent developments pertaining to civil-military relations in Pakistan.

According to details released by PILDAT, the participants stated, “We consider that the tweet of the DG ISPR that the ‘notification is rejected’ was inappropriate in terms of the Constitution of Pakistan and recommend that a meeting of the National Security Committee should be convened urgently to repair the damage to civil-military relations, and to the image of the elected government and its valiant armed forces.

“We also recommend that the full report of the ‘Dawn Leaks’ inquiry committee should immediately be made public to set at rest all doubts about the culpability of persons responsible in this matter of national security.”

The meeting was attended and the statement supported by Lt. Gen. (R) Moinuddin Haider, Former Federal Minister, Former Governor Sindh and former Corps Commander; Mr. Shahid Hamid, Senior Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, Former Governor Punjab and Former Defence Minister; Dr. Parvez Hassan, Senior Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan; Mr. Shahid Malik, Former High Commissioner of Pakistan to India; Mr. Arif Nizami, Senior Journalist and Editor-in-Chief, Pakistan Today and Mr. Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, President PILDAT. Mr. Shafqat Mahmood, MNA and Information Secretary PTI also attended the meeting, but he abstained from voting on the statement.

The members of the PILDAT Dialogue Group on Civil-Military Relations including Senator (R) Javed Jabbar, Former Federal Minister for Information , Khurshid Mahmood Kasuri, Former Minister for Foreign Affairs,Lt. Gen. (R) Talat Masood, Senior Defence Analyst and Former Federal Secretary, Rustam Shah Mohmand, Former Federal Secretary for Interior and Former Pakistani Ambassador to Afghanistan, Tasneem Noorani, Former Federal Secretary for Interior, Saleem Khan Safi, Senior Journalist and Anchor, Geo TV, Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami, Senior Journalist and Editor-in-Chief Daily Pakistan have also endorsed the above statement.

